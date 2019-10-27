{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Christopher Leary, 67, of Truesdale Hill Road, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Elderwood at North Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following a long illness.

Arrangements are pending and Chris's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments