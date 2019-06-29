{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher G. Casey

FORT EDWARD and BRISTOL, CT — Christopher G. Casey, 54, passed away unexpectedly from medical complications on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at this home.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Christopher G. Casey
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments