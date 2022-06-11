 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christine M. Rowley

QUEENSBURY — Christine M. Rowley, 51, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 after a long illness.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. at the funeral home following the calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

