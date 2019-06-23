HARTFORD — Chris B. Jones, of Hartford, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home.
Services are pending and a full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
For online condolences and to view Chris's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.