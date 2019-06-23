{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Chris B. Jones, of Hartford, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home.

Services are pending and a full obituary will appear in Monday's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

For online condolences and to view Chris's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Chris B. Jones
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments