QUEENSBURY — Chester P. Ross, 97, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021.
Calling hours will take place Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Burial will be private to the family.
A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star.
