 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chester P. Ross

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Chester P. Ross, 97, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Burial will be private to the family.

A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 37: Managing your debt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News