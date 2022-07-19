 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheryl D. LaRocque

HUDSON FALLS — Cheryl D. LaRocque of Hudson Falls passed away Friday evening, July 15, 2022 at her home with her family at her side.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

