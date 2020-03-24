Charles R. Kelsey
Charles R. Kelsey

Charles R. Kelsey

QUEENSBURY — Charles R. Kelsey, 81, passed away Friday, March, 20, 2020.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kelsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

