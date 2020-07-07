Charles M. Mauer

GANSEVOORT — Charles M. Maurer, 80, of Gansevoort, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home.

Family and friends may call from 4:00—7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Graveside services will be 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

