BALLSTON SPA/NEWCOMB — Charles K. Stickney passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Saratoga Hospital. Calling hours will take place Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m., a funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9. A complete obituary will appear in a future addition of The Post-Star.