{{featured_button_text}}

Charles H. Tennyson

CHESTERTOWN — Charles H. Tennyson, 77, of Stockfarm Road, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at his home, following a brief illness.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Arrangements are pending and Charles's complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments