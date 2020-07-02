Charles E. Bennett

INDIAN LAKE — Charles E. Bennett, 79, of John Rust Road, passed away at his home Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 Main St., Indian Lake.

