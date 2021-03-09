WHITEHALL—Catherine R. Lloyd, 95, of County Route 12, passed away on March 2, 2021 in the Glens Falls Hospital of natural causes, following a long illness.

She is survived by her three sons: James, John, and Jerald Lloyd.

Calling hours and a funeral Mass will take place at a later date, a full obituary will appear at that time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.