Catherine M. Hamlin
GLENS FALLS — Catherine M. Hamlin, 68 passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY. Interment will be at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's Post Star.

