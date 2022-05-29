QUEENSBURY — Catherine B. Pickett, 74, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

A celebration of life will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg, 3890 Main St., Warrensburg.

Family and Friends are invited to and may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg

Burial will be held privately for the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury