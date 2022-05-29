 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catherine B. Pickett

QUEENSBURY — Catherine B. Pickett, 74, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

A celebration of life will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg, 3890 Main St., Warrensburg.

Family and Friends are invited to and may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg

Burial will be held privately for the family.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury with online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com

