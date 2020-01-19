LAKE GEORGE — Caryl M. Clark, former Warren County Clerk and Lake George Town Clerk, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 with her beloved daughter, Stephanie by her side.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post Star.

A memorial service honoring Caryl will take place in the spring.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com or to P.O. Box 254, Lake George, NY 12845.

