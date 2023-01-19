 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolyn Mae (Reynolds) Getty

HEBRON — Carolyn Mae (Reynolds) Getty, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her home.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

