HUDSON FALLS — Carolyn Louise Vaughn, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Shenandoah Acres Campground in Virginia.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Prayers for Carolyn will follow at 1 p.m. Friday.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

