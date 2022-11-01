Caroline A. (Suddard) Rabine

Caroline A. (Suddard) Rabine, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 31, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in a later addition of The Post-Star.

To leave online condolences or to view Caroline’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Dennis Daly

QUEENSBURY — Dennis Daly, 60, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Services will be private.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.