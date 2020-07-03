CHESTERTOWN — Carol S. Becker, 82, died Tuesday, July 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic only a maximum of 10 non family visitors can enter the funeral home to pay respects at any given time.

A full obituary will be in Monday’s edition of The Post-Star.

