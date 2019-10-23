{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Carmel LaFrance, 92, of Adams Street, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 after a brief illness in the Slate Valley Center in Granville.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc.

