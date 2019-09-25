FORT EDWARD — Candace “Candy” J. (Moss) Morehouse, 60, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.
