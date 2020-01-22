FORT EDWARD — C. Jesse Freebern, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2020.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy., South Glens Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
To plant a tree in memory of C. Freebern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.