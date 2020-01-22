FORT EDWARD — C. Jesse Freebern, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2020.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy., South Glens Falls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of C. Freebern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.