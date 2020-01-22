C. Jesse Freebern
0 entries

C. Jesse Freebern

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — C. Jesse Freebern, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2020.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy., South Glens Falls.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of C. Freebern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News