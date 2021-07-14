 Skip to main content
C. Bruce Wetmore
QUEENSBURY — Services for C. Bruce Wetmore, longtime owner of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., who passed away on March 13, 2021, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

