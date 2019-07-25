{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Burton C. Anthony Jr., 87, of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.

Celebrate
the life of: Burton C. Anthony Jr.
