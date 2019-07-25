{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — Bruce McWhorter, 83, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To view Bruce's Book of Memories and to post online condolences, please visit Kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Bruce McWhorter
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments