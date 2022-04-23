 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bruce Earle Young

HULETTS LANDING — Bruce Earle Young, 86, passed away on April 11, 2022 at the home of his daughter Beth Bissell in Proctor, VT.

A full obituary will appear in the future edition of The Post-Star and arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

