Bruce A. Turnbull
FORT ANN — Bruce A. Turnbull, 77, passed away Aug. 11, 2019.
Calling hours: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
Burial: 9 a.m. Aug. 19, at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.
