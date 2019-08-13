{{featured_button_text}}

Bruce A. Turnbull

FORT ANN — Bruce A. Turnbull, 77, passed away Aug. 11, 2019.

Calling hours: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

Burial: 9 a.m. Aug. 19, at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

