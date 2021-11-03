 Skip to main content
Brian H. Havens

Brian H. Havens

GLENS FALLS — Brian H. Havens, 59, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on October 31, 2021.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Glens Falls Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

