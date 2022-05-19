 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brandon "BT" St. John

  • 0

Brandon “BT” St. John

HUDSON FALLS – Brandon “BT” St. John, 27, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 14, 2022.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hour on Tuesday at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Flossie Bates, officiating.

A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with 'empty nest syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News