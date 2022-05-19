Brandon “BT” St. John
HUDSON FALLS – Brandon “BT” St. John, 27, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 14, 2022.
Friends may call on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hour on Tuesday at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Flossie Bates, officiating.
A full obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Post-Star.
