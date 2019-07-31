{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Bradly J. Brean, 26, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Full notice with services will run in Thursday's edition of The Post-Star.

To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

the life of: Bradly J. Brean
