Beverly Woodacre

GRANVILLE — Beverly Woodacre, 92, a longtime resident of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, at Granville Center, with her family by her side.

A graveside service will take place 1 p.m., on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in memory of Beverly may be made to Holbrook Adult Home, 73 North St., Granville, NY 12832.

A full obituary will appear in Saturday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.