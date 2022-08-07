 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beverly J. King

FORT MILLER — Beverly J. King, 90, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To share online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

