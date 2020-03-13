Beverly E. Eastman
Beverly E. Eastman

WEST FORT ANN — Beverly E. Eastman, 71, passed away at her residence on Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann.

