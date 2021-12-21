Betty M. Webster

HUDSON FALLS — Betty M. Webster, 76, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Rite of committal will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.