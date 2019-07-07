{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — Betty J. Braymer passed away at Albany Medical Center on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are pending at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.

Betty J. Braymer
