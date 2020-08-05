You have permission to edit this article.
Betty E. Carruthers
Betty E. Carruthers

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Betty E. Carruthers, 88, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Betty's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

