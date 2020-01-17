Berthold Seeholzer

QUEENSBURY — Berthold “Bert” Seeholzer, age 94, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He died of a broken heart, following the death of his wife Grace in May of 2018, after 71 years of marriage.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, and are pending at this time.
A full obituary will be published in the Saturday, Jan. 16, edition of The Post-Star.
