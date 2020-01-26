GLENS FALLS — Bernice K. (Danahy) Ward, 75, a resident of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Calling hours are scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury followed by a service at 6 p.m.

Spring burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday, Jan. 28, edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.