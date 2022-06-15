Bernd D. Hartung

GLENS FALLS — Bernd D. Hartung, 81, a longtime resident of Glens Falls, passed away after a long illness on June 13, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital, with his family by his side.

Calling hours will be on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Memorial services will follow the calling hours on Monday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.