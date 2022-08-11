Bernard Raymond Jackson

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Bernard Raymond Jackson, 90, a former resident of South Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the home of his daughter in Newnan, GA.

Funeral services are pending with burial at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear at a later date in The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls.