THURMAN — Benjamin C. Tucker, 69, of Valley Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Services are pending and Ben's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-star.

Benjamin C. Tucker
