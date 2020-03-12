SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beatrice E. Frost, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Terrace at The Glen.

Friends and family can call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home. 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, with Rev Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

To view Bea's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday, March 15, edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Frost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.