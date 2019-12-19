Barry R. Swan
Barry R. Swan

WARRENSBURG — Barry R. Swan, 73, of Library Avenue, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 after being stricken at his home.

Arrangements are pending and Swany's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

