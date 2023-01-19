QUEENSBURY — Barbra deAvila, of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in her 59th year.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.

A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.