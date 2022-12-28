 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara E. Lester

  • 0

HUDSON FALLS — Barbara E. Lester, 94, a longtime resident of the Boulevard in Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

A full obituary, with service information, will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These were the most Googled health-related searches in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News