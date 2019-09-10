{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Barbara Celadon-Denig, 87, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

