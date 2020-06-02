× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barbara A. Robillard

GANSEVOORT — Barbara A. Robillard, 66, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

At this time there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A memorial mass will be celebrated later at St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

