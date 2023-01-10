 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Axl Rose Lloyd

  0

HUDSON FALLS — Axl Rose Lloyd, infant son of Christopher Lloyd and Katrina Delgado, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home.

The Rite of Committal will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street in Glens Falls.

A full obituary will follow in The Post-Star closer to the date of his burial.

