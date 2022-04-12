 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Augustus Breault, Jr.

Augustus Breault, Jr.

WHITEHALL — Augustus Breault, Jr., 83, passed away unexpectedly at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT, on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Arrangements are pending under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehall, NY.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

