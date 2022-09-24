 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur M. Passino

Arthur M. “Art” Passino

HUDSON FALLS — Arthur M. “Art” Passino, 78, of Hudson Falls passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls, after a long illness.

Friends may call, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Funeral service will follow the calling hour, 11 a.m., on Friday. Burial will be at a later date in Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

